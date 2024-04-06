Virgin River season 7: Could renewal news be coming soon?

Is there actually a chance that we hear about a Virgin River season 7 at some point soon? Let’s just put it like this: There is a case for it!

So, where does it stem from? Let’s just say that it is really not all that complicated. The show manages to be a consistent success for Netflix year in and year out, and it is currently in production on season 6 in British Columbia. There is also a prequel in development, but no news on whether or not season 7 could be the final one.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s just go ahead and say the following: It does make a reasonable amount of sense that some more news on the future surface in the near future. As for the reason why, there are a few things to consider!

Take, for starters, the fact that this show typically films in the summer — if Netflix and the producers want to get back on that schedule and shoot seasons 6 and 7 roughly back-to-back, there is a case for doing that here. Otherwise, you could just wait to start shooting a season 7 until the summer of 2025. (Or, you just shift to late winter / spring on a full-time basis.) An early renewal also brings you a lot of flexibility — there is a ton of value in having a stable show on your lineup at a time in which a lot of other things are taking forever to make. Virgin River is not one of those shows, as it does not have some incredibly-long post-production period.

Given that the Alexandra Breckenridge drama draws great viewership for its budget, let’s just say this: It will not be a big shock if something is revealed before we get to the end of the spring.

