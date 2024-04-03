Virgin River season 6 premiere date: An April 2024 update

For everyone out there excited for Virgin River season 6 (and why wouldn’t you?), just remember it is absolutely on the way! The show is currently in production in British Columbia for the latest batch of episodes and within those, we absolutely anticipate some major developments.

What are we thinking about in particular here? Well, think along the lines of the following: It would be nice to learn more about who could play Mel’s parents in the newly-announced prequel series. Or, it would be great to learn more about what awaits Mel and Jack moving into the next batch of episodes in general. There is a lot to be expounded upon and told, and of course we’re eager to dive into a lot of this as soon as possible! It is, at least for now, really just a matter of when we will be able to do so.

Now, we should note that there is at least a small chance that we’re going to learn some more news on season 6 between now and the end of the month. Will it be a premiere date? Probably not. Our anticipation at present there is that we’re going to see the series return at some point in the fall, and there could be some official news over the summer.

Meanwhile, what we do tend to think is possible this month is an opportunity to learn a little bit more about the prequel, or a new character or two who are going to populate the town.

What we know about season 6’s story…

The biggest thing is tied to whatever secrets Everett seems to be holding at this point. Sure, it is great that Mel has been able to find her biological father, but what will come along with that?

