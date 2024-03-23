Virgin River season 6 premiere date: Spring 2024 update

With us now very-much into the spring, is this the perfect time for us to get more Virgin River season 6 news over on Netflix? Well, a lot of that depends heavily on what sort of news you are expecting to receive!

First and foremost, let’s actually get more into where things stand. The next batch of episodes are currently in production in the Vancouver area — filming was delayed amidst the industry strikes of last year, but the cast and crew are now back at it. The plan is for this to last for the coming months and from there, the Alexandra Breckenridge series will enter post-production. This is luckily not a show that has a lot of visual effects or other things that will draw out the process, so there is a reasonable chance you will see some episodes at some point this year.

With that being said, don’t be shocked if you’re waiting until at least the fall to see them. There is almost a 0% chance that any news about a premiere date coming out this spring. An announcement is more likely to happen over the course of the summer, and even that is not a sure thing.

There is still chance for at least a few different news items to come out in the months ahead — so what are we looking out for?

Behind the scenes teases – This is the most likely of the three, largely because both Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are pretty good at sharing candid images and (spoiler-free) videos from set.

Casting news – Given that there is a prequel about Mel’s parents in development, there is especially a chance for some sort of news on that front.

A season 7 renewal – This is a toss-up, but we do wonder if Netflix would consider an early order and from there, filming season 7 almost immediately after season 6. That would get the show back on its typical production schedule of summer through the middle of the fall.

What do you most want to see moving into Virgin River season 6 at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

