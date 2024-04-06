Bridgerton season 3: Nicola Coughlan’s surprising admission

Sometimes, you see a headline and think it is immediately a joke — but what if it’s not? Enter this Bridgerton story, which features Nicola Coughlan front and center.

In a new interview on SiriusXM Hits 1 (per the Independent), the actress indicates that she has a particular safe-for-work cut of the show prepared strictly so that her parents can watch it:

“It’s literally written into my contract … People think I’m like saying it as a joke. I just don’t want to. I grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe.”

This is both funny and also a little wholesome that she wants to shield her parents from the steamier parts of this show — and if you have been watching for a rather long time, you know what some of those are. That is not going away in season 3, which is actually going to be more Penelope-focused than anything that came before it. Her love story is an essential part of the narrative, and something that we look forward to seeing explored further over time.

Now, in general our hope is that season 3 does give you some closure on Penelope and Colin — and fingers crossed, it is done in a way where the two characters can still be a part of the show moving forward. Think of it in a similar fashion to Anthony and Kate, who will still be a part of the upcoming batch of episodes even though their primary romantic arc concluded in season 2.

The third season of the period drama will be split into halves — you will see the first chunk of the story in May, whereas the second part is going to be available the following month.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

