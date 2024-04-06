Beacon 23 season 2 premiere spoilers: What will Halan do?

As we prepare for the Beacon 23 season 2 premiere this weekend on MGM+, do you want to know more about what lies ahead?

Well, the first thing that we can really say here is quite simple: Over the course of the first episode, you will start to see at least the beginnings of a new era. Aleph has seemingly taken an element of control and beyond that, Aster is gone. Or, is she entirely? The previews for what lies ahead there have shown a certain degree of mystery, and that is intentional. The one person who seems like they could be committed to carrying out some of her work is Halan, but the cards could be stacked against him — that much is clear.

Below, you can check out the Beacon 23 season 2 premiere synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

Returning to Beacon 23, the inhabitants are still trapped under Aleph’s watchful eye; after Aster’s plan was cut short, Halan decides to see it through.

Our hope here is clearly that by the end of this episode, we are going to have a chance to at least get a better semblance of what the remainder of the story looks like, especially since that is not altogether clear at this point. We want nothing more than to have an opportunity to get some element of clarity about everything in general, from the destiny of the Beacon to the rocks, to all of the different forces that are at play here. This is a show that is taking on big topics, and we applaud them for some of that ambition. Do we still want some clarity along the way? 100% the answer to that is yes.

Related – Get more news when it comes to Beacon 23 right now, including what else is coming up

What do you most want to see moving into the Beacon 23 season 2 premiere over on MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates. We will have more as we move forward…

This article was written by Jessica Bun

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







