Beacon 23 season 2 premiere date, trailer revealed

Are you ready to check out the Beacon 23 season 2 premiere on MGM+? It will, thankfully, be here before you know it.

Today, the aforementioned network / streamer revealed that the second season of the Hugh Howey adaptation is going to be coming your way starting on Sunday, April 7. There are eight episodes in the second season, which filmed almost immediately after the first one. We know that the first batch of episodes ended with a pretty enormous cliffhanger, one that threw the fate of Lena Headey’s character of Aster into serious jeopardy. We certainly think that things are going to be as strange and surprising in season 2 as you certainly would have expected, and absolutely we’re curious to see where things go from here!

In a statement per TVLine, here is what MGM+ head Michael Wright had to say:

“The creative team behind Beacon 23 has masterfully brought Hugh Howey’s best-selling book to life, and we’re excited for fans to continue this journey into Beacon 23’s universe of suspense, emotion and unforeseen twists.”

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the official trailer for what’s ahead, one that features Halan getting a new arrival on the Beacon. It certainly seems as though a war is coming, and just about everything could be tied (once more) to those oh-so-mysterious rocks that played an integral role over the course of the first batch of episodes.

Is season 2 going to be the final one?

Let’s just say that, at least for now, nothing is guaranteed on that subject. Depending on how the show draws in viewership and attention, anything is possible. We do at least love how fascinating and twist-filled the show really is.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Beacon 23 season 2 over at MGM+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

