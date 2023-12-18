Beacon 23 season 1 finale: Show EP on Aster’s fate

Following the end of the Beacon 23 season 1 finale on MGM+, we understand if you have plenty of questions — especially about Aster. How can you not? In the closing minutes of the final episode, Lena Headey’s character was supposedly killed. She lost a lot of blood and with that in mind, it is hard to imagine she makes it out of this okay.

Of course, this is where we remind you that this is a show where we’ve heard about “conquering death.” This is also science fiction! Because of that, we ultimately think that there are a lot of possibilities out there that could be explored.

To get a little bit more insight on what could be happening with Aster moving forward, here is what executive producer Glen Mazzara had to say to TV Insider:

“I will just say that I know the audience is going to have questions about, is Aster really dead? Those questions will be answered in a Season 2 … But one of the things that is fun about making the show, and you put your finger on it, is that the audience hopefully can never tell where it’s going. So I will say that I guarantee the audience will continue to be surprised as the entire story unfolds.”

As many of you may know already, the second season of Beacon 23 has already been filmed. (There is no word on the show’s future beyond that.) This means that MGM+ can premiere it at any time they feel is perfect for them. We just hope that the show gets bigger and crazier from here, and that it continues to raise more questions about humanity, identity, or the state of AI in society. This show was surprising prescient on many subjects!

What do you think is going to happen with Aster on Beacon 23 season 2?

