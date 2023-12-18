Beacon 23 season 2: MGM+ cements future plans

We’ve known for a good while that a Beacon 23 season 2 has already been shot in its entirety. Today, we’re happy to have more news about what the future could hold.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MGM+ has officially plotted out for the second season of the space saga to premiere in 2024. The news is coming out the same weekend as the season 1 finale, which is nice, of course, for those who want some sort of stability moving into the long-term future here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Beacon 23 videos!

Speaking per the aforementioned website, here is what MGM+ head Michael Wright had to say:

“The creative team behind Beacon 23 has masterfully brought Hugh Howey’s best-selling book to life, and we’re excited for fans to continue this journey into Beacon 23’s universe of suspense, emotion and unforeseen twists.”

Meanwhile, executive producers David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg added the following:

“We’re thrilled that Beacon 23 has found a loyal audience on MGM+ and look forward to sharing more episodes with fans in 2024 … Thank you to our dedicated creative partners, the wonderful team at MGM+, and the talented cast and crew for helping deliver what is sure to be an unforgettable season of television.”

The season 1 finale of the series absolutely left a ton of things unanswered, whether it be Aster’s fate or the true purpose of the rocks. We’re sure that from the get-go, the plan was to address a lot of this stuff moving into a season 2, and we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds beyond that. For the time being, we’re mostly just glad to have some sort of assurances far in advance that the show is coming back. After all, the next few months would be absolutely insane without it! Can you imagine all of the questions and speculation that would be out there?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on the Beacon 23 season 1 finale

What do you most want to see moving into Beacon 23 season 2 at MGM+?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







