Beacon 23 season 1 finale: Is Bart really dead?

We certainly knew entering tonight’s Beacon 23 season 1 finale that there was a chance for some huge twists. So, what exactly did we get here?

Out of all the things that we anticipated could be coming throughout this episode, let’s just say that we did not anticipate the “death” of Bart on the show. In a lot of ways, you can argue that the AI was the main character for the vast majority of the first season, mostly because of the fact that he was the one thing that was really stable through all of the different timelines. He also held on to a number of the different secrets at the Beacon … or at least that was the case until Solomon wiped his brain. That’s why he didn’t remember Aster’s childhood, at least for the early part of the finale.

So why did Bart choose to self-destruct? Well, it is a reminder that this trauma can impact just about everyone in this world, including AIs. Bart felt utterly betrayed, and like most of his life and existence had been some sort of lies. A lot of the pain he felt was too much to overcome.

The loss of Bart moving into a potential season 2 is something that is going to have a pretty sizable impact. How is Halan going to be able to unravel some mysteries moving forward? Is Aster going to even be alive in order to have some more discussions with him in the future? After all, remember for a moment that this was the big-time cliffhanger at the end of season 1.

So, for now, we’re left to be emotional … and we could be in this space for a while.

What did you think about what we ended up seeing with Bart during the Beacon 23 season 1 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

