Is Sabrina Gadecki leaving Fire Country, and is Cara dead?

We knew entering tonight’s Fire Country season 2 episode that there was someone who could die — so was it Sabrina Gadecki’s Cara?

We had come out early on and indicated that we wanted Bode, Diego, and Cara to all make it through this episode, mostly because there were so many stories that could be mined throughout all of this. Sure, you can argue that Cara dying would force Bode to become a father instantly and that could be compelling, but we rather liked the idea of him having to work things out slowly over time with the mother of his apparent kid. It didn’t have to be incredibly dramatic or contentious.

Of course, about halfway through this episode we were starting to think there was no chance we’d be able to see this happen, as Cara was clearly dying and making sure that Bode would be there for Genevieve. He agreed, but he and Diego both weren’t ready to give up on her. They continued to fight, even without a lot of resources at their side.

Then, Cara flatlined. It felt for a little while in this episode that the producers were trying to gave us hope, but that was mostly a reflection of how the characters were trying to cope with what was happening. Jake got a chance to at least tell her everything that he felt about her, and shortly after, there was no opportunity to save her. She was gone and everything changes.

The episode concluded with a funeral for Gadecki’s character, one that featured Jake by Gen’s side. This was emotional — much of the episode was. Bode got a chance to attend and yet, the end of the episode was still a reminder of where he is: Still locked up.

