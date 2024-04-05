The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: April 2024 hopes

Is there anything to be excited about when it comes to The Gilded Age season 3 that could be revealed this month? Absolutely, we’d love nothing more than new episodes back on HBO sooner rather than later! This show is messy, dramatic, and incredibly escapist — there is very little lese that we could want from it.

Now, however, we do turn to the bad news: We are going to be waiting a little while to see it back. We would love to sit here and say there’s a chance that something bit comes out about this season, whether it be casting or a few new teases in regards to the story.

Is it likely to happen? Well, let’s answer this in simple terms: No. Remember that for now, Cynthia Nixon and may other cast members are set to work on other projects over the next little while, and we don’t imagine that the Julian Fellowes drama picks up until later this year. This basically rules out a premiere date in 2024, and we tend to think that summer 2025 is the absolute earliest it could come back.

That is an insanely long amount of time to have to wait; however, at the same time we tend to think one of the appeals of doing this show is the flexibility it still affords you to be able to do a lot of other things. That’s something that the cast probably loves.

Also, we tend to know this: The Russells, Ava, Agnes, and every other character in this world will still be gloriously chaotic whenever the show comes back. Even if we have to wait a while, it will not matter all that much.

