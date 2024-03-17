The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: Timeslot debate

If you missed some previous discussions, you may not be aware that The Gilded Age season 3 has yet to start production. By virtue of that, it is rather hard to imagine that the series is going to premiere until we get around to at least early 2025.

Odds are, some more details about that will come around either in the fall or winter 2025 but here, we want the shift the focus slightly to another part of the premiere-date discussion: Timeslot. To be specific, whether or not we will see the period drama continue to remain on Sunday nights.

For those who are not currently aware, for the first season we saw The Gilded Age confined mostly to a Monday-night spot, which is traditionally not as noteworthy as airing in HBO’s premiere Sunday-night slot. That shifted for season 2. You can argue that this is due in part to the simple fact that the network needed Sunday programming amidst the industry strikes, but clearly, the performance was strong enough to greenlight a season. This, therefore, brings us to the conundrum moving forward.

Personally, we do tend to think that HBO would like to keep the show on Sundays moving forward, especially since it can serve as a nice little bridge between their big-budget mainstream shows. Or, it could be a 10:00 p.m. show that follows one of them up and garners more attention.

Honestly, given that we are talking about a premiere that is at least ten months away if not longer, it would not come as a shock if HBO did not enough know what they wanted to do as of yet. The most likely scenario is that they will sit back, see how the 2025 lineup stacks up, and then carve out a plan from there.

