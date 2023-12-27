The Gilded Age season 3: Cynthia Nixon gives Ada’s perspective

Moving into The Gilded Age season 3 (which has thankfully been renewed already), it is a joy to have a sense already of what’s ahead. After all, executive producer Julian Fellowes did an amazing job setting up some of the stories in the finale!

For Ada and her sister Agnes in particular, there is a chance to see something that is tremendously exciting — after all, Christine Baranski’s character is no longer the one who is spectacularly wealthy. After the stunning events of the final two episodes, Agnes had entered a state of peril; meanwhile, Ada found herself suddenly wealthy following the death of her new husband and the revelation that he actually had a vast inheritance. This upsets the balance of power greatly!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Cynthia Nixon documented her character’s journey, and also where things could stand for her moving forward:

Agnes is the powerful, smart, strong, successful one who has had everything — who got the money, who got the family out of debt, who was married, who has a son. Ada has nothing; she lives on her sister’s charity. She’s a quiet spinster in the house trying to not upset the applecart. All of a sudden, not only is she on the verge of, in Agnes’ view, abandoning her, but she has grabbed the brass ring in a way that Agnes never could. She actually has found a soulmate.

Even with that soulmate now gone, Ada does realize more of her own self-worth now and can apply that to the world around her. We do think it could take some time for her to shake off some of the bad habits established between herself and her sister; nonetheless, this will still be an incredibly fun story to watch.

