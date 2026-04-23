Is 9-1-1: Nashville new tonight on ABC, April 23, 2026?

Is 9-1-1: Nashville new tonight on ABC? The past couple of weeks, we have had the misfortunate of having to sit around and wait. Is that about to change?

Well, as nice as it would be to have a positive answer to this, we do not. The spin-off does remain off the air tonight and as of right now, the plan is to bring it back on April 30 alongside the rest of ABC’s Thursday-night programming. There are only two episodes left, so it feels fair to assume that on some level, they are going to be linked. There will be a chance to see some conflict, a little romance, and beyond all of that, some daring rescues. Basically, everything that we have come to expect from the entirety of the franchise.

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If you do want a few more updates now all about what is ahead, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 17 synopsis below:

Elena and Roxie go on an awkward date. Meanwhile, Dixie drops a diss track about Blythe, sparking tension that leads to a huge fight between Blythe and Don.

Yes, the idea that we could be getting a full-on diss track here is completely wild, and certainly not the sort of thing that we would have anticipated us getting in advance. Yet, this is a part of how the Nashville show is trying to separate itself from the rest of the franchise — and of course, trying to really showcase how important music is to the city. We’ve had various flourishes of that over the course of the overall season, and we certainly do not think that this is going to be going anywhere as we move forward.

Related – See who is joining 9-1-1: Nashville when season 2 premieres

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1: Nashville season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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