Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC, April 23, 2026?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC? We recognize that the first-responder drama has been on a break over the past little while. Is that still the case?

Well, without further ado, we probably should go ahead and share the bad news: We are still stuck waiting for the next episode to air. There is no installment tonight and from where things currently sit, the plan is to bring it back on Thursday, April 30. There are only two more left this season, with the finale poised to air on May 7. (At least we know that a season 10 is coming, right?) That allows for a little more excitement.

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Now, let’s just dive in to a little bit of the story. To get a few more details now on what is coming, go ahead and check out the full 9-1-1 season 9 episode 17 synopsis below:

Buck is faced with his past after an electrical emergency call. Meanwhile, Maddie learns to navigate her working relationships now that she has become a supervisor.

This is one of the few network dramas that has no problems doing arcs here and there, so let’s just say that we would be rather shocked in the event that everything here ends up being tied together in a neat little bow. Our hope is that there is a cliffhanger that leads into the finale and from there, of course we have yet another twist! This show, like so many others, does still struggle with one key question: How much can you make your main characters happy? You want that but at the same time you also must recognize that it is a drama. Some conflict is very-much necessary if you want to be able to keep things new and somewhat interesting in the long-term.

What are you most eager to see on 9-1-1 when season 9 returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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