Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: April 2024 update

With us now moving deeper into April 2024, what more can we say when it comes to a Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and do here is issue a reminder for those who are currently unaware: Production for the Chicago-based Joseph Sikora series is ongoing! It started up not too long in the past, and we certainly tend to thing that Tommy Egan’s story will be just as action-packed and dramatic as so many out there remember.

Are there a ton of questions we want answers to? Sure, with Mireya and Claudia’s statuses being especially high on the list. It especially feels like the latter should be dead — but, after Unique somehow made it through what happened in Raising Kanan earlier this year, we’ve learned that this is a universe where almost anything can take place at any given time. You have to be aware of that and also plan accordingly.

When it comes to news that could come our way this April, there could be an announcement of a new Power Book IV: Force character or two. Or, we could get some more behind-the-scenes images.

Why no release date?

The simplest answer we can offer here is pretty simple: We are just too far away. There’s no real incentive for the powers-that-be at Starz to share something until a couple of months before premiere and honestly, it’s possible that they may not even know as of yet what they are doing!

The one thing we’re worried about is that filming wraps this fall and yet, we’re stuck waiting until summer or fall 2025 to see it back. We’re hoping for a winter 2025 release, which wouldn’t be anywhere near as bad, all things considered.

