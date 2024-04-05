Under the Bridge season 1 video: A Lily Gladstone spotlight

In just under two weeks, Hulu is going to premiere another big mystery adaptation in Under the Bridge — one with big names! Lily Gladstone is coming onto this project fresh off of Killers of the Flower Moon, and she is joined by Riley Keough of Daisy Jones & the Six. While we know that this series was under the radar for a good span of time, we tend to think we’re going to have a promotional blitz of sorts for the next little while.

With this in mind, why not spotlight one of the performers further? If you head over to the link here, you can see a new sneak preview that puts Gladstone front and center as Cam Bentland, a police officer who is intent on finding answers related to Reena Virk, a 14-year old who disappeared after being invited out to join friends at a party. Through this episode, you are going to see Cam and others do their best to find out answers, and we do tend to think that everything is going to be chaotic — and also pretty dark.

Will the twists and turns make the show worth the price of admission? You can certainly argue that but at the same time, we also tend to think the stars are going to give a ton of people out there reason to watch and understandably so. Why wouldn’t you want to see people of this caliber cook in such an environment?

We recognize fully that Under the Bridge is based on source material and by virtue of that, there’s a chance some may know the answers already as to where the story is heading. We still just hope that the show finds a way to generate a lot of excitement and keep people guessing from start to finish.

