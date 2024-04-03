Under the Bridge season 1 promo: The questioning

In an extremely short amount of time, you are going to have a chance to see Under the Bridge season 1 premiere on Hulu.

What is going to make this show stand out? If you haven’t heard much about it yet, the murder-mystery adaptation has a great cast led by Lily Gladstone in addition to Riley Keough. Just from a star-power perspective, there is a ton to be excited about here.

Then, there is the mystery itself. What happened to Reena Virk? The 14-year old went to join friends at a party and never returned, and that leads to an intense investigation and a great deal of mystery at the same time.

If you head over to the link here, you can get an even better sense of what’s ahead courtesy of the streamer’s new preview, one that allows for a better opportunity to see Gladstone’s character (a local police officer) lead an investigation. This is someone who is going to stop at nothing in order to get answers, even if she finds that a rather hard thing to do.

Of course, you are going to have an advantage to solving this mystery if you have read the book. For everyone else, trying to following along the story and asking all of these questions is going to be, at least partially, what makes things so exciting.

In the end, get set to see Under the Bridge starting on Wednesday, April 17. Hulu will be rolling out some of the episodes over time, a move that we think is incredibly smart if the goal here is to ensure that there are a lot of reasons to check the show out steadily over time.

