Under the Bridge season 1 promo: Where is Reena Virk?

As you prepare to see the premiere of Under the Bridge season 1 on Hulu come April 17, are you ready for another great mystery?

There are a few different things to be intrigued about when it comes to the series, which is an adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey’s book. You have a great cast led by Riley Keough and then Lily Gladstone, who is coming on the show fresh off of Killers of the Flower Moon. This is a chance for her to play a completely different role, one that is also going to make you wonder a lot of things over time.

If you haven’t seen the official logline for the series as of yet, go ahead and take a look below:

“Under the Bridge” is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Meanwhile, the promo over at the link here focuses almost exclusively on the big mystery when it comes to Reena, as you also see a lot of characters scrambling in order to learn the truth about what’s going on. We hope that this show can be every bit as gripping as it appears to be — and also, that it gets more press here soon. Given how omnipresent Gladstone was during awards season, isn’t it crazy to think that we haven’t heard all that much about the show as of yet? We tend to think so, but we also hope that it lives up to the hype that exists for it at present in our head.

