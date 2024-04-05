The Good Doctor series finale prepares to wrap filming

Today is a pretty bittersweet day for everyone who loves The Good Doctor — after all, the cast and crew for the ABC hit are getting set to say goodbye.

A number of cast members have already come out to say that today marks the final day of production for the show, and that is 100% a hard thing to handle. It felt at times like this show could have gone on for so much longer, especially when you consider its global popularity. We almost wonder if it would have, had it been an exclusive production from ABC internally as opposed to one coming from Sony. (ABC would make a little more money that way on some of its international performance.)

In the end, though, we do still have to be grateful over the run that the Freddie Highmore drama has had over the years. Think about it like this — how many shows manage to run for so many seasons in this modern era? It told a lot of important stories and asked some difficult questions at the same exact time. We appreciate all of the effort that went into this! At one point, it seemed as though a spin-off could happen, but that turned out to not be in the cards due to a lot of the industry strikes from last year.

So how is this show going to end? That’s definitely a question that we have to wonder about right now, given the fact that we just saw Asher die and it’s possible that there are some more hard times coming up down the road. We do hope that Shaun can at least figure out his relationship with Charlie, which has been uncomfortable to watch for much of the season.

