9-1-1 season 7 episode 5 spoilers: Buck & Tommy’s date

As we get prepared to see 9-1-1 season 7 episode 5 on ABC next week, it feels pretty clear that Buck’s story will be front and center. Doesn’t it have to be?

After all, at the end of this past episode we saw the character and Tommy kiss — so what’s next? How about something that resembles a proper date? That seems to be a big part of where the story is going to go from here, as the two try to figure out what their relationship could be.

Of course, we do think these are going to be interesting waters for Buck to navigate here, largely given the fact that he is just now realizing this part of his sexuality is there. How will he broach the subject with some other people within the 118? Also, is Eddie going to get jealous? Is that just our fanfiction brain speaking?

We know that this is a shortened season and by virtue of that, there are going to be a number of different stories that we’re going to be seeing. However, at the same time it feels like Buck’s personal life has to be front and center for a while, largely because it is such a huge transformation within his life! How can we not get to explore that a little bit further?

Don’t expect next week’s episode (which does not have a synopsis yet) to have all the answers. Instead, a certain amount of patience will most likely be required here. The most important thing is that things move at Buck’s pace and there is never some deliberate effort in order to rush things along. We certainly do not think that this is needed here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

