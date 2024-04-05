Ghosts season 3 spoilers: When is Flower returning?

Sure, there are a lot of things to look forward to when it comes to Ghosts season 3 at CBS, but when is Flower coming back to the fold?

Well, let’s just put it this way — if you want to see the character back soon, it is hard to blame you! This is someone who is a beloved part of the ghost ensemble and yet, she’s been missing in action for the entirety of the story so far. What’s going on here? Well, within the story of the show, we know that the character is off stuck in a well. Meanwhile, in real life Sheila Carrasco was expanding her own family at the time in which the season entered production and because of that, the writers had to figure out a way to move the story forward.

We just have to hope now that Flower does turn up at some point before the end of the season — and we are optimistic that it will happen! We should note that there is no mention of her in any upcoming synopses, though that may also not be too much of a surprise, all things considered.

Now, let’s just hope that whenever Flower does return to the show, there are going to be a lot of fun moments ahead — and we just hope that you are ready for them. It’s going to be a lot of fun seeing how the story develops and beyond that, what actually happened at the end of season 2. Given that Flower is actually still around, we just have to imagine that there’s a lot to be explored here.

Of course, the other interesting wrinkle in this story is that by the time Flower returns, a lot of people may have had some time in order to mourn her.

