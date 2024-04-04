Ghosts season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Lamorne Morris guest stars!

Next week on Ghosts season 3 episode 7, you are going to have a chance to see “The Polterguest” and beyond just that, a notable guest star!

So, what are we talking about here in particular? Well, think in terms of Lamorne Morris! The former New Girl star is going to appear here in a role that brings something new to the overall mythology of the world. Say hello to a poltergeist! This one travels alongside a guest at Woodstone, so it’s a really fun way for the show to bring another spirit into the world … albeit briefly.

Below, you can check out the full Ghosts season 3 episode 7 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

“The Polterguest” – Alberta hits it off with a poltergeist (Lamorne Morris) who is attached to a newly arrived Woodstone guest. Also, Isaac and Nigel have separate bachelor parties, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 11 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This is really the sort of episode that shows further the sort of long-term potential that Ghosts has as a series. Namely, that they can find some unique ways to bring in new characters, allow for some fun, and also still further along a few long-term arcs at the same exact time.

Now, we know that we are getting closer to the end of the season and we’re sure that there are some big moments that come with that — including something more with Isaac and Nigel. Still, could we also get something more, as well, when it comes to Flower? Her whereabouts have been a big part of the mystery all season long, but we are happy to learn that she is very much out there.

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 3 episode 7?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates on the show in the near future.

