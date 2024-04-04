Young Sheldon season 7: When will George Cooper Sr. die?

It is weird to frame the title of this Young Sheldon article in the way in which we are, but the truth remains simple: George Sr. is going to die. This was established long before the show even kicked off production years ago, and it was mostly a measure of how and when the show is going to handle it.

Do we have some more clues about all of this now? Well, it certainly appears that way, but the answer also remains a little bit complicated.

Based on what we have seen across social media today, it does appear as though the cast of the Big Bang Theory prequel may actually be filming a funeral today, and that means it could be either in the series finale or at some point close to it. We wouldn’t be altogether shocked if this is in the finale or near to it, mostly because the producers want to have Lance Barber around as the character for as long as humanly possible. Also, this death really sends Sheldon on to the next phase of his life in Cal Tech, which is not something that is going to be the focus of this show.

Now, let’s also get into the following question, as well: How will this death impact some other characters, as well? It has been confirmed that we are going to be getting a spin-off with Georgie and Mandy at the center of it, but how much will some other actors from this show appear? We have to think it’s at least possible, and Georgie could find himself in a very different position now that the family patriarch is gone. At the very least, this is something that we’re left to think about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

