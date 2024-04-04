Fire Country season 2 episode 5: EP on cliffhanger aftermath

We know that it has been a super-long wait leading up to Fire Country season 2 episode 5 on CBS tomorrow, but it’s almost here! The first episode back is going to be an absolutely bonkers one, at least on the basis of what we have seen so far.

Just think for a moment about the way that season 4 ended with that ambulance accident — you have Bode, Cara, and Diego all in serious danger, and there is no guarantee that any or all of them make it out of this alive. That is without even noting the fact that there is an actual fire tornado on their way and we tend to think that this is going to present about a million other problems at the same exact time.

So, why was that cliffhanger created leading into the next part of the season? Well, speaking to TVLine, executive producer Tia Napolitano made it clear that they wanted everyone to be freaking out:

“We loaded up that ambulance for drama … Inside you have Cara, the woman Jake is about to propose to; Diego, the man Gabriela is about to walk down the aisle to; and Bode, the other man who has a piece of Gabriela’s heart.”

We’ve said this already, but this is one of those cliffhanger crises where we really are hoping that just about everyone makes it out of this situation alive, as unlikely as it may seem. While we root for Bode and Gabriela as much as anyone, we think it’s better if she has the agency to choose him over another relationship. Meanwhile, we also want Bode to be involved in Genevieve’s life because that is something that Cara decides. Having a death shake things up, at least for us, is not the most compelling situation.

Related – Get more discussion on the Fire Country spin-off … or at least plans for it

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2 episode 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







