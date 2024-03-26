Fire Country season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Max Thieriot directing

There are a couple of things that are pretty important about Fire Country season 2 episode 6 in advance. For starters, this is Morena Baccarin’s debut! We spoke more yesterday about her character of Mickey, who is being set up already for her own show at some point during the 2024-25 season. Now, we’ve also heard that Max Thieriot is directing this one!

What does this basically mean? Well, for starters, that Max loves wearing as many hats as possible on this show. He’s already the star, co-creator, and executive producer of the show and here, he clearly wants to do whatever he can to help usher in another show at the same time. There may not be any guarantee that CBS picks up this spin-off to series but for now, we do tend to think it’s likely.

Want a few more details about Fire Country season 2 episode 6 right now? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis:

“Alert the Sheriff” – After a fire camp inmate escapes from Three Rock, the deputy sheriff with a surprising connection to the Leones, Mickey (Morena Baccarin), is called to investigate, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Directed by series star, creator and executive producer Max Thieriot.

We’ve said this in the past already, but it is our feeling that CBS will take a couple of weeks to gauge the audience’s response to Mickey and at that point, they could opt to either order it to series or move on. At the moment, we tend to think the the former is more likely. This is a network that clearly loves franchises, based on what we have from both NCIS and also FBI.

