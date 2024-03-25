Fire Country season 2: New Sheriff Country spin-off teases

For those of you who have not heard as of yet, Fire Country season 2 is set to debut a potential new spin-off, one tentatively known as Sheriff Country. This is a series that potentially could star Firefly and Homeland alum Morena Baccarin as Mickey Fox, a Sheriff’s Deputy with well over a decade’s worth of experience on the job.

So what more can we share today? That’s rather simple, starting with when you can actually see this character make her grand debut — think in terms of Friday, April 12 at CBS. “Alert The Sheriff” is the title for this episode according to TVLine, which does make a certain degree of sense, all things considered.

We wouldn’t consider this episode to be a backdoor pilot per se, mostly because there isn’t a full cast we are getting to meet. Instead, this is at least a chance to get to know one of the potential cast members, and it makes sense for the show to handle it this way. Given that Fire Country is only giving us a ten-episode season, it basically means that they don’t have a lot of time in order to really tackle a lot of other storylines outside of the main show. The focus has to remain largely on Bode and everything that is going on with him.

In the aftermath of this episode, we’re sure that CBS is going to take a closer look at how this episode is received and following that, make more of a larger determination on what the future could hold. Our feeling is that come late April or early May, we will know what the plan is for the future — and we also think that the network is going to try and find a way to pair it with the main show on Friday nights.

