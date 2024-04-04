Survivor 46 episode 7: A double elimination coming

As we prepare to see Survivor 46 episode 7 on CBS next week, we’ve officially made it past the merge. So, what does that mean for the long-term of the game? Everyone is out for themselves, but there are still some tribal lines that still remain. After all, there are still some blocks on Siga and Nami that have yet to be split up.

With Moriah’s departure from the game tonight, we are in a pretty fascinating spot. Think about it like this — if Venus were to defect Nami and join up with Yanu, we could honestly have three groups of four each! Of course, it’s unlikely things will work out that way. She is clearly one of the players in the most danger but now, a lot will change just because everyone will be vulnerable in a way that we did not see beforehand.

Now comes the next that is pretty darn dramatic: There will be TWO people who are voted out moving forward. This means that there’s a chance we could see a couple of groups that are heading to Tribal, and who people are paired with could be huge determining factors in whether or not you stay or go. The same goes for if you can be adaptable in certain situations, and we recognize fully that this in itself is not an easy thing to do.

The person, besides the obvious in Venus, who could be in some trouble here is actually Tevin. She has made it clear that he is basically running the show at Nami, and he is obviously such a good social player. The problem that he runs into here is that he may be too good of a social player that everyone is aware of it.

This is where things are going to get fun, and we’re ready to see the chaos unfold.

Related – Get some more thoughts about tonight’s Survivor 46 episode 6

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 46 episode 7 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates to come.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







