Blue Bloods season 14 episode 5 video: ‘Bad Faith’ sneak peeks

Tomorrow night on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 5 — so what stories will stand out?

Well, based on some of the sneak previews that we’ve seen already for “Bad Faith,” it appears that one issue is at the core of the story: Frank Reagan realizing that there may be a surprising situation on his hand. Are the Teamsters looking to take a number of NYPD officers under their umbrella? This is honestly a storyline that is difficult to put onto the screen, largely due to the fact that there are a lot of complicated issues at hand with recruitment and formation. They are important stories to tell though — after all, unions are what got actors and writers back to work across the entire TV industry!

If you head over to the official Blue Bloods YouTube Channel, you can see some sneak peeks from this episode that work to map out this situation further, including what a lot of the challenges associated to it really are. Also, according to Garrett, Frank is going to shoot himself in the foot with a meeting that he has in a public place.

So while Frank tries to wade within union waters in this episode, Erin has to deal with systemic issues and also working to have her voice heard. Another sneak peek features her discussing with the rest of her family how certain people in power have long made the rules — and a lot of these said people look a lot like the Reagan family.

In the end, we tend to think that a lot of the stories in this episode will be resolved. Now that we’re past that premiere storyline with Jamie being undercover, the show can settle back into its familiar groove.

Related – Get some additional insight now regarding Blue Bloods season 14 production, including where things stand

What are you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 5?

Do you think that Frank will be able to sort things out? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a number of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







