Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 5 spoilers: The floor collapse

As you prepare yourselves to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 5, let’s just say that there is a lot of shocking stuff around the bend. Of course, there is a lot of stuff we’ve seen on the show over the years! Think in terms of a plane crash, a flood, a thunderstorm, a shooter, and a lot of other major crises.

So what is happening next? Well, we are talking here about a collapsing floor, and also a venue where the people in the most danger are also potential doctors of tomorrow — medical students. This could end up being a situation that is personal for a lot of people who are already at the hospital week in and week out.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 5 synopsis with some additional updates:

It’s all hands on deck at Grey Sloan when a group of medical students is injured by a floor collapsing at their white coat party. Jo and Link are forced to talk about the future, while Jules confronts Winston about his attitude.

Out of everything that you see in here, it feels like Jo and Link’s story is the part that has the biggest long-term ramifications. After all, why wouldn’t it? We are talking here about two people who have finally seen their relationship turn romantic, but what will that actually mean in the long-term? That’s something that we still have to wait and see on.

As for Winston…

Let’s just say that the man is clearly going through it, as if that wasn’t obvious already. This is someone who has started to realize where things truly are with him and Maggie, and we can’t exactly say that we’re shocked that the character is in a tough spot.

