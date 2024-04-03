Grey’s Anatomy season 21: How many episodes will we get?

For everyone out there hoping that Grey’s Anatomy season 21 will be more substantial than season 20, we have great news. Of course, it’s also news that hardly comes as much of a shock.

According to a report from Deadline, the plan right now is for the long-running medical drama to have a season comprised of eighteen episodes. This is a more substantial order than what we have in season 20, which is meant to comprise of only ten installments. With the industry strikes now over, shows can get a little more back to normal for the 2024-25 season.

Now that we’ve said that at the moment, is this truly normal? Well, in the past we have seen a number of Grey’s Anatomy seasons go between 20-24 episodes, so why stay at a shorter number now? Well, this may be a part of the new TV reality in general, as shows get more expensive and networks look to cut costs somewhere. That is especially true for a series like this here, one that has a rather large cast and also a number of performers who have been a part of it for a long time.

If there is a benefit that comes with a shorter episode order than 20 or 22, it is that some of the stories may feel a bit tighter and propulsive. There could be less of a need for stalling things out! The challenge will just be working here to ensure that every actor does still get some sort of spotlight, in spite of the smaller real estate. Season 20 is going to be a bigger challenge here and as a result of that, everything could move forward in a tad easier fashion.

As for what the story is going to be moving into season 21, can we just wait for season 20 to end first?

