Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 4 spoilers: Arizona is back…

Well, at this point that feels pretty darn inevitable. It’s been a while since we saw Jessica Capshaw on the show and while the character is back for a specific patient, we do think we’ll get some sort of update on her and Arizona. Meanwhile, there should be some really interesting stuff elsewhere for Teddy, who is heading back to work after nearly dying at the end of last season.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 4 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Dr. Arizona Robbins returns to Grey Sloan for a particularly complicated case. The interns are interrogated about their past mistakes, while Teddy is eager to return to work after her health scare.

The hard thing about this season is that there are only ten episodes and with that, there is only so much room for individual spotlights. That is something that the show will have to balance out moving forward, along with some of the topical medical stories.

How long is Arizona going to stick around?

We don’t think that this is going to be more than a one-episode gig, but it does solidify further the fact that this is a show where people can come back at almost any time. It is really going to be based on the story, and that is one of the reasons why we saw Addison last season.

Remember here that you are also going to have a chance to see more of Ellen Pompeo at some point as Meredith — and you also saw her tonight.

