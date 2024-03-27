Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 5 spoilers: Jo & Link’s future

Even though Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 5 is not set up to air until we get around to April 11, there is a lot to prepare for!

So, where do we start here? Well, “Never Felt So Alone” is the title for this episode and, ironically, relationships are a big key to what you are going to see here. At times, it could be about the relationship between colleagues; meanwhile, at other points we are talking about lovers. This is a spot where Jo and Link in particular may be forced to think a little bit about where they want their relationship to go. Even though they’ve known each other for an extremely long time, this is still uncharted territory for them and there is a lot that they have to figure out.

Want to get a little more info? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 5 synopsis with additional insight on what could be coming:

It’s all hands on deck at Grey Sloan when a group of medical students is injured by a floor collapsing at their white coat party. Jo and Link are forced to talk about the future, while Jules confronts Winston about his attitude.

If you love watching Grey’s Anatomy for shocking events, it seems like the crisis with medical students will certainly fit the bill. What we also wonder about here is whether or not this crisis hits home for some of the interns, who could in theory know a lot of these people. We have seen them take on a wide array of cases in a short period of time here and yet, only on a few occasions have we seen things get a little bit more personal.

