Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 3 promo: Who is Dr. Beltran?

Next week on Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 3, you are going to going to see the debut of Natalie Morales as Dr. Monica Beltran. So, what does she bring to the table?

If you saw her in the promo last night, then you may have saw the character have an awkward introduction to Amelia courtesy of a dispute that happened while the two were in their cards. There was a little bit of tension between the two, but could that change?

For those unaware, Morales has done a number of comedic roles over the years, so it is our hope that on this show, she will be able to have some fun and also bring out similar energy with some other people at the hospital. She’s only labeled as a guest star for now, so we’re not going to have any expectations that she will be sticking around in the long-term.

Just in case you do want to know more about this role, Beltran is described (per Deadline) as “a pediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field. Her willingness to push boundaries can be admirable and aggravating, but it’s always aimed at providing top-quality care to her patients.”

Ultimately, this does sound like a perfect person to come into the hospital and try and shake things up a little bit. If nothing else, great guest stars are a hallmark of Grey’s Anatomy and have been a part of this show for so many years. It would be weird to not see more of the same now that we’re in season 20. (Note that sometimes, returning guest stars can mean familiar faces coming back — that is happening with Jessica Capshaw a little bit later in the season.)

Related – Get a few more details all about Grey’s Anatomy and what’s ahead in this episode

What are you most excited to see coming into Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 3?

Is there anything that you most want to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







