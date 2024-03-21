Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 3: Meredith’s next move

As you get yourselves prepared in order to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 3 on ABC next week, absolutely there’s a lot to prepare for! This includes getting a chance to see more Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, and also continue a story that was pretty well-established in the premiere.

After all, remember that within that episode, we saw Meredith realize that her best path forward in pursuing her research was to lean more on Amelia, who could step in for her at times when she is stuck working on other projects. The two have a shared path forward now in the hopes of finding a real cure for Alzheimer’s, but as is often the case with this show, there will be bumps in the road. For starters, Amelia has some other concerns that she could be dealing with separate from what else she has going on, and it is hard to exclusively stop some of that for research alone.

To get a few more details on Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 3 (titled “Walk on the Ocean”), go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Meredith and Amelia work to secure funds for their research while Amelia finds herself at odds with a new attending. Levi runs into someone from his past, and Owen gives Winston advice. Lucas ditches Mika, forcing her to treat a patient alone.

By the end of this episode, it is of course the hope that we’ll have another few steps forward when it comes to Meredith’s research. Don’t expect much when it comes to immediate answers, though, as great as that would be; we imagine this will be similar to real life, where research does take years and there are a number of peaks and valleys you encounter along the way.

