Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 4/4/24?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? To go along with that, are we also going to be getting more of Station 19? As you would imagine, there is a lot to dive into.

So, where do we start off here? Let’s just say that there’s great news ahead! You are going to have an opportunity to see both of these shows on the air in a matter of hours, and we think that a lot has been said about the former in particular. Why? Well, let’s just say that it marks the return of Jessica Capshaw to the show as Arizona! We do tend to think that there are things that the interns could learn from her and we are excited to see what some of those are — but also to see Teddy find her way back to work.

To get some more news regarding that, and also one of the most difficult days in some time for the firefighters of Station 19, just check out the two synopses below:

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 4, “Baby Can I Hold You” – Dr. Arizona Robbins returns to Grey Sloan for a particularly complicated case. The interns are interrogated about their past mistakes, while Teddy is eager to return to work after her health scare.

Station 19 season 7 episode 4, “Trouble Man” – The Station 19 team faces a grueling 24-hour shift that threatens to split them apart. Andy must make an impossible decision, and Maya and Carina navigate new parenthood.

What’s ahead beyond this?

Well, this is where there is some other good news to share: Both of them are also going to be back next week also! The positive momentum is going to carry through for at least a little while longer.

What are you the most excited to see moving into both Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 tonight?

