The Rookie season 6 episode 6 promo: What is Bradford’s secret?

As we get ourselves all the more prepared to see The Rookie season 6 episode 6 next week, our focus is on Bradford and Chen. How can it not be, based on the latest promo?

If you did not have a chance to see it last night, we can just describe the pivotal scene here by noting the following: Lucy is ready to call out Tim for what he’s been up to, noting that she can’t keep it from him any further. Could this be something that causes a serious fracture in their relationship? Let’s just say that we understand her concern. She may understand that with the job, there comes a certain amount of secrecy … however, there are also certain situations where you expect to lift the veil to a certain extent. This feels like one of them, right?

While we are standing pretty close to the “relationship in danger” bell, at the same time we are hesitant to ring it. Why? Well, the producers for The Rookie took so long in order to get Bradford and Chen together that we have a hard time thinking that they are going to break them out now. Instead, what they are doing this season is reminding us that while there are strong feelings here, there are also big challenges. Remember that they are both incredibly opinionated and strong-willed people. Also, Tim’s got a lot of demons. Their relationship is not always going to be easy.

Of course, we would feel so much better if we made it to the other side and saw the two of them in a good place. Given that there are so few episodes this season, does that increase the pressure to speed things up a little? We wonder…

