The Rookie season 6 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Secrets and Lies’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see more about The Rookie season 6 episode 6. Want to get other details?

Well, for starters, the title here is “Secrets and Lies,” and we do tend to think there’s a chance that there will be some big revelations here for John Nolan and Bailey. They’ll have done what they can for Anna in episode 5 and by virtue of that, they have more to think about when it comes to their future. Do they want to be parents? Is it something that they are seriously considering? Well, at present it at least is a conversation worth wondering about.

Of course, there is also a dangerous storyline within this episode as well, mostly because the show is going to present us with multiple things at once. For more, check out the full The Rookie season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

Following their time as foster parents, Bailey has decided she wants to have a baby and forces John to reconsider their decision to not have children. Meanwhile, John and Celina discover a prison escapee whom they fear is out for revenge and race to find her before it is too late.

Our hope is that John and Bailey are able to figure out things on some level here — could they just consider adoption? The only thing that we can state with confidence is that the show is not writing in Jenna Dewan’s real-life pregnancy into the story right now, so you can make of that whatever you choose.

Personally, we just want some resolution on this before too long simply due to the fact that getting an element of closure here is, at least to us, better than some ongoing debate that could be happening on the subject.

