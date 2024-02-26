The Rookie season 6 spoilers: MacGyver alum to guest star

We know that tomorrow night will bring you the 100th episode of The Rookie but, for the sake of this article, why not look beyond that? There are, after all, a few things worth being excited about later on this season!

With that in mind, let’s talk some exciting guest-star news: David Dastmalchian is coming on board! According to TVLine, the actor (whose TV credits include The Flash and MacGyver, where he was the infamous Murdoc) is going to be appearing in a two-parter. Showrunner Alexi Hawley noted to the site that he was “so excited” to get David on board, a reference to just how busy he is the majority of the time.

While there are no real details out there about this role, the good thing about Dastmalchian as an actor is that he could play either a kinder gentlemen or an outright horrible foe — he’s got a lot of versatility.

Of course, for a character like Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan, it would make a lot of sense to bring in a new foil or challenger at some point, whether it be within the NYPD or on the criminal side. Once you make it this far into the run of a show, one of the biggest objectives should always be figuring out new ways to challenge the characters. If you can pull that off, there’s a good chance that the story will stay fresh and you can keep going for a while. Given that The Rookie this time around is doing a shortened season following the strikes last year, every single installment needs to be epic. In that way, we would say that the bar is being raised when it comes to consistent levels of entertainment.

