The Rookie season 6 episode 2 promo: A missing wedding ring!

As you prepared to see The Rookie season 6 episode 2 on ABC next week, are you prepared for John and Bailey’s wedding?

For months now, all teases out there have suggested that we’re going to see Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan’s characters tie the knot within this episode … and you better believe that things are going to get messy. Over the course of this hour, you are going to have a chance to see the two have their big ceremony, but there could be a whole host of problems all around it.

So, where in the world do we start? How about with the fact that a wedding ring is going to turn up missing? That could be an investigation that is lighthearted at times, but at the same time also pretty darn chaotic. Who knows exactly where things are going to go?

Of course, beyond what we’re going to seeing within the ring, it looks as though is going to be a fight scene right around the ceremony … but also still a little bit of romance. We don’t think anything too tragic is going to happen here, mostly because the wedding is also the 100th episode. This is a huge cause for celebration, especially when you remember how few shows ever make it to this point at the end of the day.

Will we ever see another wedding on this show?

We don’t think it is crazy to sit here and say that we want one — how in the world can we not? Bradford and Chen could eventually get to this point, even if they have a lot of hurdles that they are going to jump through along the way.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Rookie season 6 episode 2?

How do you think that everything is going to play out in regards to the wedding? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

