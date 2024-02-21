The Rookie season 6 premiere: Are Chen, Bradford in trouble?

We knew that The Rookie season 6 was going to have some big moments in the premiere … but what happened with Lucy and Tim? Is there a real concern that they are about to break up?

Given the argument that we saw the two of them have close to the end of the premiere, we understand the cause for concern. They are trying to blend together a personal and professional relationship, and we know that doing that in general is not an easy thing to do. They are also both extremely strong-willed people who are both going to stand by what they believe in a lot of the time. That’s going to cause tension.

Are there going to be some bumps in the road? Let’s just say it’s likely. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Alex Hawley noted that it’s going to be a “dynamic year” for the couple, but also made it clear that there are some moments that “Chenford” fans would love. He also tried to remind everyone that there are going to still be even more problems for the two to overcome:

“…[We’re] a drama and we want to play fair with them as always, as I feel like we have for the whole run, with regards to the obstacles that can be there.”

Ultimately, there are no guarantees with Chenford or any other couple within the greater universe of this show. Yet, at the same time, we are still optimistic about the idea that these two characters are going to be able to have their moments in the sun. The writers waited for such a long time in order to get these characters together, and we do think a lot of that was to set the stage for some great stuff in the months ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie now, including what’s ahead in episode 2

What did you think about the events of The Rookie and its season 6 premiere?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates very soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







