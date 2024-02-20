The Rookie season 6 episode 2 spoilers: 100th episode + wedding

Next week on The Rookie season 6 episode 2, you will have a chance to see a story that is important on two different fronts.

So, where do we start off here? Well, let’s begin by noting that this is the 100th episode? This is the sort of occasion that any show should celebrate, especially when it comes to a series in this modern era. Remember that traditional ratings are falling and beyond just that, we are seeing time and time again shows move away from long, 22-episode seasons.

Beyond just the milestone here, there is of course something else worthy of some commemoration: This is the wedding of John and Bailey! We know that there are going to be some real moments of celebration here but, in the end, remember that this is a show that could bring a lot of chaos. That’s the sort of thing that always happens with wedding!

To get a few more details now about what the story could be moving forward, check out the full The Rookie season 6 episode 2 synopsis below:

The team comes together to celebrate John and Bailey’s wedding; meanwhile, Celina discovers a discrepancy in her case, leading to a new discovery. Elsewhere, Lucy and Tim’s relationship is put to the test.

Why does a relationship have to be put “to the test” the same time that a wedding is happening? Maybe that’s a cause for concern but at the same time, we don’t think we’re going to see anything TOO shocking happen with Chenford at this point … right? We know that the show took a long time to get these two together and by virtue of that, they are probably just going to play into some of the natural conflicts that do come as a result of two strong-willed people continuing to navigate both their jobs and also being together.

