Palm Royale season 1 episode 6: The Beach Ball and more

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see Palm Royale season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, what is Maxine going to be up to next? This is a character who has had ideas and plans aplenty throughout the series so far, and that’s why it is no shock that the next story is titled “Maxine Takes a Step.”

So what exactly could said next step be? Well, the Beach Ball is a part of it … but also far from the only part. Below, the full Palm Royale season 1 episode 6 synopsis offers up a better sense of what lies ahead:

With both the Beach Ball and a real estate deal set to take off, Maxine and Douglas need to secure the favor of a visiting prince.

All of this actually feels perfect for the sort of show that this is meant to be — it is just believable enough to exist within this world, but at the same time still over-the-top in some pretty fun ways.

This episode will be clocking in at 51 minutes, which means that there is a lot of time to really dive into everything that you could possibly want. We had actually imagined in advance that we would be getting slightly shorter episodes given the comedic nature of the show, but then again, maybe we expected the same entering the final season of Ted Lasso. With a cast this expansive, it is nice to know that everyone is going to have an opportunity to bring some great stuff to the table.

Also, we are still early enough into the season that there is still time for there to be a number of different twists and turns. We’d say to still prepare for something unexpected before this all ends…

Related – See Palm Royale star Kristen Wiig reprise on of her old Saturday Night Live characters for a Target ad

What do you most want to see moving into Palm Royale season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+ when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







