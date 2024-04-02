FBI: International season 3 spoilers: Teri Polo set for major role

As we get closer to the end of FBI: International season 3 over on CBS, we hope you are prepared for a familiar face!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, The Fosters alum Teri Polo is set to come on board for the final two episodes of this season. Not only that, but she could continue to appear across multiple episodes in a hypothetical season 4.

Details around the actress’ part remains unclear, but this would mark the second CBS procedural that Polo has appeared in across the past few years. Recently, she turned up briefly as Alden Parker’s ex Vivian during NCIS, and there is always a chance that she turns up there down the road again.

For now, there is a significant chunk of story still to tell on FBI: International season 3, and we’re sure the focus is going to be on a couple of different things. You have some of the trademark cases but beyond that, also more opportunities to explore the new dynamic among the team. Just remember for a moment here that Heida Reed departed the show and the role of Kellett early on this season. Even if this is a universe that is used to a certain degree of flux, it is hard to say goodbye to certain cast members when the exits happen.

What is rather ironic at present is simply this: Even if we have yet to even see Polo within the world of the crime drama, she is one of the more famous performers that they have. Remember that before she did The Fosters, she was well-known for her role in Meet the Parents as well as its two sequels.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

