FBI: International season 2 episode 8: Jubal joins in!

As you get yourselves prepared to see FBI: International season 2 episode 8 on CBS next week, what stories are going to stand out?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that there is a chance to see a pretty fantastic crossover — it may not be a huge one, but it’s still a chance to see Jeremy Sisto with the Fly Team! Jubal will play a big role in this story, which we’re sure was the franchise’s way to ensure that there was still some element of synergy this season. (Because of the tight shooting schedule and the late start, it is a little more difficult trying to do some sort of full-fledged thing.)

Now, if you are a little more curious as to what the upcoming story is going to look like, we suggest that you check out the full FBI: International season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Remove the Compromise” – Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (FBI) heads to Budapest to personally help the Fly Team and the CIA take down the cartel that murdered his former girlfriend and colleague. As part of the mission, Forrester poses as an undercover arms expert, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What’s coming up after the fact here?

Well, there could be a number of other new episodes still on the way! Remember that the plan here is for there to be a thirteen-episode season and by virtue of that, there really may not be that many opportunities for breaks in the action from here on out. If there is one, it will probably only be a week long.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: International season 2 episode 8?

Are there any other crossovers that you want to see play out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

