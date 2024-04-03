The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: April 2024 update

What are the chances that we hear about a premiere date for The White Lotus season 3 over the course of April 2024? Make no mistake, we’d love it.

After all, consider everything there is to be excited about when it comes to the next chapter of the story. Take, for example, the setting in Thailand, or a fantastic cast that features Walton Goggins as well as the return of Natasha Rothwell from the first season. Mike White’s satiric point of view could prove to be as sharp and magnetic as ever — or, at the very least, this is what we hope.

Now, of course we do have to share some of the unfortunate news regarding the next chapter of the story — if you were hoping to get more news on a premiere date this month, you are sure to be disappointed. Given that the series is still in production, there is still a lot of work to be done. Filming takes months, and the same goes for after the fact. Given that White is so heavily involved in every aspect of the series, this process takes longer than it would presumably a show with a far larger staff. (Also, add to this the fact that this is being billed as the biggest version of The White Lotus so far.)

Based on everything that we have seen and heard so far, it is our expectation that the show is going to return at some point in early 2025. If that turns out to truly be the case, it is our hope that a firm start date is going to be revealed late this year. Anything before that could prove to be a miracle.

As for the story…

We really just hope that there is justice for Tanya — but who is going to be there to provide it? Rothwell’s Belinda did not exactly have a great relationship with her…

