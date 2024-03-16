The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: Another casting change

While you prepare to see The White Lotus season 3 over on HBO, there is something more to share from a casting point of view.

So, where should we start here? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that for the second time over the past month and a half, there is a chance when it comes to the roster. According to a report from Deadline, Falcon Lake actress Charlotte Le Bon is being brought on board for a role that was originally set to be played by Francesca Corney. What happened? Well, the network is not commenting, but the site notes that the producers felt like they needed a performer who played “older” for the show.

Are there any specific details about this character right now? In a word, no, and largely due to the fact that this is how HBO does things with this show. While they have revealed a list of great performers led by Walton Goggins for this season, they have not identified who anyone is playing. This season is currently being shot in Thailand, and early indications suggest that spirituality is going to play a big part in the story.

As we mentioned, this is the second recast this season following what happened with Miloš Biković earlier this year. (The reasons for his exit, suffice it to say, are very different from Corney’s character being recast.) Julian Kostov was brought on board to replace Biković.

So when are you going to see the actual show premiere?

A safe assumption right now is that come early 2025, we will have a chance to dive head-first into the newest White Lotus property. Of the three top-tier shows HBO has premiering next year, this is the one that seems to be furthest along in its production and, beyond just that, has the shortest post-production time due to its lack of special effects.

