Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 4/2/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about two of its sister shows in FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted. Is that still ongoing?

Well, let’s just go ahead and share the good news: You will have a chance to see all three back in a handful of hours! Not only that, but these stories will be important. Within the flagship show in particular, we know that Maggie is going to have a lot to think about following what happened to Jessica. Is she ready to be a parent under these difficult circumstances?

Well, the synopsis for this episode does not give much away — but you can check out that plus details for the other shows below…

FBI season 6 episode 7, “Behind the Veil” – When a bombing at a local restaurant leaves several injured or dead, including a congresswoman and someone close to Isobel, the team races to apprehend the suspect before another explosive goes off, on FBI, Tuesday, April 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 7, “Andiamo!” – The Fly Team heads to the Tuscan countryside after an American couple’s son is kidnapped right outside their new home. Concerns are heightened as fingers begin to point to the mafia, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 7, “Rendition” – The Fugitive Task Force springs into action after four detectives are shot dead during a prisoner exchange outside of a diner in New Jersey. Meanwhile, Remy struggles with having Corey as a roommate, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What’s coming after the fact here?

Well, let’s just say that there is at least some more good news to share, at least in that there’s another week coming — oh, and we absolutely expect that a lot of intense stuff is going to unfold at that point, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

