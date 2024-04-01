FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 8 spoilers: A crossover!

We figured that at some point across FBI: Most Wanted season 5, we were going to have a chance to see some sort of crossover event. After all, doesn’t that just make the most sense, all things considered? We recognize that these are a little bit harder to do thanks in part to the compressed shooting schedules for this season following the late start.

With all of that being said, there is one that felt absolutely essential to this story and we are officially getting it now — one with Nina and Scola at the center of it. The two are new parents, and it felt like at some point, we were going to be seeing the two of them on-screen again.

So when is that going to happen? Well, according to a report from TVLine, it will be surfacing on season 5 episode 8, which is coming on CBS on Tuesday, April 9. the two characters are going to have some conflict here, and a lot of it is going to be stemming from differences in parenting style.

Is this an understandable conflict? It certainly feels that way! If the show was trying to come up with some reasonable explanations for these two characters to butt heads, mission accomplished? Of course, we also hope that there’s a chance in here to actually see the two, plus their baby, in a somewhat happier spot, given that so much of their lives have at this point been defined by varying degrees of struggle. This is what happens when you have difficult jobs and beyond that, where Nina underwent a near-death experience not that long in the past.

Of course, it would be great if there are more crossovers later, but we will have to wait and see for now on that…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

