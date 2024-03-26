FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Rendition’

Next week on FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 7, you are going to see a story titled “Rendition.” What is there to be excited about here?

Well, for starters, this appears to be one of the more action-packed stories we’ve seen in a while. This tends to happen in situations where a prisoner exchange is a top story! Beyond just that, though, there are some personal struggles ahead for Remy — mostly when it comes to a change in his living situation. Sure, this may not have the same life-and-death stakes to it, but we’re not sure that this show is as effective if every single story is more or less the same.

Without further ado now, why not set the stage further for what lies ahead? Check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Rendition” – The Fugitive Task Force springs into action after four detectives are shot dead during a prisoner exchange outside of a diner in New Jersey. Meanwhile, Remy struggles with having Corey as a roommate, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What about beyond this episode?

It does seem right now that there could be another installment coming on April 9, and we’re honestly on a good little run at the moment! This is by virtue of how the first part of the season was spaced out; while we are sure that there is going to be at least one more break at some point here, we’re happy that it does not look to be coming within the relatively near future.

Also, keep crossing your fingers for renewal news soon! It does feel likely to get that green light, but you also never know within the world of TV.

